56º

Local News

Company offers reward for grandfather killed in hit-and-run in Plymouth Township

‘They hit him so hard, they killed him’

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Sure Conveyors, Warren Flagg, Julie Flagg, Beck Road, Plymouth Township, Plymouth Township Police, Plymouth Township Police Department, Pontiac Solstice, Pontiac, Local, Crime
Sure Conveyors is offering a $1,000 reward for a grandfather killed in a hit-and-run while raking leaves outside his home. Warren Flagg, 79, was hit and killed Sunday (Oct. 30) outside his house on Beck Road in Plymouth Township. His wife, Julie Flagg, had been outside doing yard work with him.

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Sure Conveyors is offering a $1,000 reward for a grandfather killed in a hit-and-run while raking leaves outside his home.

Warren Flagg, 79, was hit and killed Sunday (Oct. 30) outside his house on Beck Road in Plymouth Township.

His wife, Julie Flagg, had been outside doing yard work with him.

“They hit him so hard, they killed him,” said Julie Flagg. “There was no saving him.”

Sure Conveyors is offering a $1,000 reward for a grandfather killed in a hit-and-run while raking leaves outside his home.

Warren Flagg died from his injuries that evening at the hospital.

His family, including three kids and several grand and great-grandchildren, are devastated by the loss and determined to find the driver responsible.

“Accidents happen 100%, I understand that, but whoever it was, left, it becomes murder, and that’s not fair,” said Flagg’s daughter Liz Crawford.

According to the Plymouth Township Police Department, preliminary investigation shows the vehicle may be a 2007-2010 Pontiac Solstice (unknown color) with damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department at (734) 354-3232.

Sure Conveyors is offering a $1,000 reward for a grandfather killed in a hit-and-run while raking leaves outside his home. (WDIV)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter