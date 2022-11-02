Company offers reward for grandfather killed in hit-and-run in Plymouth Township

Sure Conveyors is offering a $1,000 reward for a grandfather killed in a hit-and-run while raking leaves outside his home. Warren Flagg, 79, was hit and killed Sunday (Oct. 30) outside his house on Beck Road in Plymouth Township. His wife, Julie Flagg, had been outside doing yard work with him.

His wife, Julie Flagg, had been outside doing yard work with him.

“They hit him so hard, they killed him,” said Julie Flagg. “There was no saving him.”

Warren Flagg died from his injuries that evening at the hospital.

His family, including three kids and several grand and great-grandchildren, are devastated by the loss and determined to find the driver responsible.

“Accidents happen 100%, I understand that, but whoever it was, left, it becomes murder, and that’s not fair,” said Flagg’s daughter Liz Crawford.

According to the Plymouth Township Police Department, preliminary investigation shows the vehicle may be a 2007-2010 Pontiac Solstice (unknown color) with damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department at (734) 354-3232.