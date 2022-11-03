Live stream: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on efforts to provide federal student loan relief

President Biden delivers remarks on efforts to provide student debt relief during a visit to New Mexico.

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on efforts to provide student debt relief during a visit to New Mexico.

A federal appeals court temporarily blocked the loan cancellation plan, but federal student loan borrowers can still apply for debt relief online.

“As a result of a court order, we are temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. We encourage you to apply if you are eligible. We will continue to review applications. We will quickly process discharges when we are able to do so and you will not need to reapply.” Federal Student Aid website

Eligible borrowers can get a full or partial discharge of loans up to $20,000. You must apply by Dec. 31, 2023. To qualify, your income must be below $125,000 a year, or your household earns less than $250,000

Borrowers who received a Federal Pell Grant in college and meet the income requirements will receive up to $20,000 in debt relief. If you did not receive a Federal Pell Grant and meet the income requirements, you will receive up to $10,000 in debt relief.

The debt relief only applies to loan balances you had before June 30, 2022. Any new loans on or after July 1, 2022 aren’t eligible for debt relief. You will not be taxed in Michigan or at the federal level for debt relief.

The application is simple and should not take more than five minutes. If you are unable to apply online, a paper version of the application will be available soon.

Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief

Written by Darlene Superville with the Associated Press on Oct. 21, 2022

DOVER, Del. -- President Joe Biden said Friday that nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program.

Later Friday, though, a federal appeals court issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking Biden’s loan cancellation plan. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to stop the program.

Speaking at Delaware State University, a historically Black university where the majority of students receive federal Pell Grants, Biden touted the first-week statistics since the application was beta-launched last Friday. He officially unveiled it at the White House on Monday.

Biden’s plan calls for $10,000 in federal student debt cancellation for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that make less than $250,000 a year. Those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college are eligible for an additional $10,000. The plan makes 20 million eligible to get their federal student debt erased entirely.

Biden highlighted the ease of the application, which doesn’t require users to upload any forms or to create an account.

“Folks, it takes less than 5 minutes,” Biden said. He said the “vast majority” of applicants are able to submit for relief from their phones.

It’s unclear what the appeals court decision means for the 22 million borrowers who already applied for the relief. The Biden administration had promised not to clear any debt before Oct. 23 as it battled the legal challenges, but the soonest it was expected to begin erasing debt was mid-November.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pointed out in a statement Friday night that the stay does not prevent borrowers from applying for relief, and it “does not prevent us from reviewing these applications and preparing them for transmission to loan servicers.”

“It is also important to note that the order does not reverse the trial court’s dismissal of the case, or suggest that the case has merit,” Jean-Pierre added.

Biden blasted Republicans who have criticized his relief program, saying “their outrage is wrong and it’s hypocritical.” He added, “I don’t want to hear it from MAGA Republican officials” who had millions of debt and pandemic relief loans forgiven, naming GOP lawmakers like Reps. Vern Buchanan and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who received loan forgiveness, and Sen. Ted Cruz, who called some beneficiaries of student loans “slackers.”

Asked Biden, “Who the hell do they think they are?”

After the appeals court stay, NAACP President Derrick Johnson also called critics “hypocritical.”

“When we bail out billion-dollar corporations, it’s never an issue,” Johnson said. “But when it comes to lifting people who need the help most, including Pell Grant recipients — 51% of which go to students whose families earn less than $20,000 a year — somehow it becomes an issue.”