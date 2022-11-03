Metro Detroit faith leaders, volunteers travel to Poland–Ukraine border to help war refugees

There's a number out Wednesday that puts Russia's invasion of Ukraine into a new perspective. Over 14 million Ukrainians have now been displaced due to Vladimir Putin's war. That's according to the United Nations Refugee Chief, who called it "The fastest, largest displacement witnessed in decades." There's a long winter ahead for those refugees, and some Metro Detroit faith leaders want those people to know they're not forgotten.

St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church of Grosse Pointe Park organized its sixth group of volunteers to travel to the Poland-Ukraine border.

Reverend Jim Holley, CEO of Jim Holley International Ministries, is one of seven people heading to Poland Wednesday (Nov. 2) night. He says he wanted to go when the war started but didn’t get the opportunity until now.

“I thought it’s a good time for somebody like me with the Catholic Church to go in and let them know there’s somebody here that still cares and really you’re not forgotten,” said Holley. “So I think that’s one of the reasons that touched my heart to do this right now.”

The group isn’t going empty-handed, though, as, In just a couple of weeks, they raised more than $10,000 for Ukrainian refugees.

“What we want to do is take that money and buy coats, underwear, and shoes for the children that’s there,” Holley said.

They’re also taking artwork by Curtis Lewis titled “Let My People Go.”

“We want anyone that gets a chance to see the painting to recognize that somebody cares,” said Lewis.

It took Lewis two months to complete the piece as part of his “Justice For All” gallery in Southfield. The idea is to get the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to sign the painting and then bring it back to Metro Detroit.

“I want to auction it off, and the proceeds will go to the children of Ukraine,” Holley said.

“To know that I’m able to use my talents and that it is appreciated and it can be a tool to help others around the world, I think, it’s very special,” Lewis said.

The group plans to stay in Poland for about two weeks.

Contact St. Clare of Montefalco Catholic Church of Grosse Pointe Park or Rev. Jim Holley International Ministries to find out more about the event and to donate or volunteer.