Michigan scholarships offer up to $4K per year for college: What you need to know

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan high schoolers can be awarded up to $4,000 with in-state scholarships to help with college tuition.

The state of Michigan has launched a new website geared to help high schoolers graduating this year to lower the cost of their future college tuition by applying for different state scholarships.

Students that are eligible for the scholarships will be determined based on the family’s financial needs when a FAFSA form is completed.

“Attending the University of Michigan is a dream that should never be dimmed by fears of affordability. So we encourage all upcoming high school graduates to apply to Michigan Achievement Scholarship. Those scholarships will open new opportunities, build Michigan’s future, and best of all, turn student dreams into realities,” said President of the University of Michigan Santa J. Ono about the new scholarship program.

The Michigan Achievement Scholarship is part of the state’s Sixty by 30 goal, where the state hopes that 60% of adults in the state will have some sort of skill certificate or college degree by 2030.

Below are annual scholarships that graduates are eligible for:

$2,750 at a community college

$4,000 at a private college or university

$5,500 at a public university

According to the state, scholarships for community colleges are renewable for up to three years. The scholarships are renewable for up to five years for private colleges or public universities.

Below are the totals that graduates could be eligible for:

$8,250 at community college

$20,000 at a private college or university

$27,500 at a public university

“For too long, high costs have been a barrier to higher education,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote in a news release. “I am so excited that we worked across the aisle to establish the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, lowering the cost of college by thousands of dollars a year for the vast majority of graduating seniors, starting with the class of 2023. All students need to do to get their Michigan Achievement Scholarship is fill out their FAFSA. I encourage every student going to community college, private college, or a public university in Michigan to speak with their parents or guardian, get their documents together, and fill out their FAFSA to save thousands of dollars.”

