Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward

The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon. Olaf died of an infection from the bite. Police told Local 4 that they are checking to see if the Mastiffs are licensed and vaccinated, and the prosecutor will review the case for possible criminal charges.

‘I miss him terribly’: Search for couple in deadly dog-on-dog attack continues in Macomb County

Police are looking for a couple and their two dogs accused of attacking and killing a Bichon in Macomb County.

The attack happened Saturday (Oct. 29) night outside the Kozy Korner Saloon on Fulton and East Main Street in Armada.

The owner of the Bichon said she was walking her dog past the saloon when the two English Mastiffs pounced at her dog.

“They toppled the table, and the dogs they attacked my dog,” said Susan Kahanak.

Witnesses say the English Mastiffs dragged the Bichon into the street, where the owner pounded on the large dog until it released the small dog from its mouth.

Kahanak said blood was everywhere as she rushed her beaten and battered dog, Olaf, to the vet.

Olaf died Monday from his injuries.

“I miss him terribly,” Kahanak said.

Armada police Chief Richard Maierle said the English Mastiffs’ owners fled the scene in a blue sedan.

Kahanak is sharing her story in hopes of finding the pet owners responsible, as she is concerned the dogs may attack again.

“It could’ve been a child,” Kahanak said.

With no security video or photos of the couple, Maierle hopes the public will help solve the case.

“Put it out on the media,” said Maierle. “Maybe somebody’s got a tip (or) somebody knows who the people are. Maybe they talked about it. So we’re looking for somebody to contact the Armada Village police.”

Police described the couple as in their 30s, a blonde female and a heavy-set male. The couple is believed to own at least two English Mastiffs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Armada Police Department at 586-784-9152 or email armadachief@villageofarmada.org.