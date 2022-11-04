Corewell Health East to restrict children younger than 5 from visiting hospitals as RSV cases increase

Corewell Health East, formerly Beaumont Health, is seeing high volumes of patients with viral respiratory illnesses, including RSV.

Because of the increase in patients, the hospital is putting additional visitation restrictions in place starting Monday (Nov 7) at 8 a.m. for all eight of Corewell Health East’s hospitals.

Children who are 5 years old or younger will not be allowed to visit patients in the hospital unless there are extraordinary circumstances such as severe illness of a parent or a sibling or an end-of-life situation.

”Everyone can do their part to help stop or limit the spread of respiratory illnesses in our community. Please wash your hands regularly and, if you’re feeling sick, stay home. If you or a loved one experiences any life-threatening symptoms, such as trouble breathing, please seek medical attention immediately,” said Dr. Nick Gilpin, director of infection prevention for Corewell Health East.

The infection team is urging everyone to get their routine vaccinations, including a flu shot. Friends and family should avoid visiting Corewell Health East hospital campuses if they have cold, flu or RSV symptoms.

Click here to learn more about hospital visitor restrictions.

Read more: Is it RSV, a cold, the flu or COVID? What to know about the differences between illnesses

What is RSV?

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. While most people recover in a week or two, it can be a serious illness for infants and older adults.

RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than one in the United States.

People infected with RSV usually show symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected. Symptoms appear in stages, not all at once. In very young infants, some of the only symptoms might be irritability, decreased activity and breathing difficulties.

Symptoms usually include the following:

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

The only current way to treat RSV is through pain management and drinking enough fluids. Make sure to speak to your healthcare provider before giving children nonprescription cold medicines.

Click here to learn more about RSV.

Read: 6-year-old boy dies from complications of RSV in Oakland County