Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV

DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City.

The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.

“I thank you, our viewers, for an incredible experience. Thank you for loving me and my family, thank you for your hand written letters, the gifts for my newborn children, for the sympathy cards through some of the difficult times in my life, for helping support my fundraising efforts for Detroit high school students through my music and for simply saying ‘What up doe?’ when you’d see me in public,” Evrod said in his farewell announcement. “These past nine years have made me a better journalist and storyteller and I’m forever grateful for you choosing to invite me into your homes each and every morning.”

As the station, and the city, says goodbye to Evrod, we wanted to take a look back at his time at Local 4 -- and give him the send-off he truly deserves. Check out the videos below.

Evrod’s last morning on air at WDIV

Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after nearly 10 years. The team is sending him off with a special goodbye on his last day on air with us.

Clips from Evrod Cassimy’s time at WDIV

Local 4 News anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after working on the morning show for 10 years. Here's a look at clips throughout his career at the Detroit station.

Big names give loving send-off

Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving the station after nearly a decade to work in his hometown of Chicago. Celebrities and big names from Detroit and beyond are offering him a special sendoff on his last day.

Devin Scillian tells story of Evrod’s tenure