Morning anchor Evrod Cassimy decides to leave WDIV after 9 years

Detroit. After nine years, I have chosen to leave WDIV Local 4 News. I knew this moment would come some day but that doesn’t make this any easier.

Detroit has become my home. I started here when I was 28 years old and now at 38, I have spent some of my most memorable moments in this incredible city.

As many of you know I’m originally from Chicago and I’m returning home to work for WMAQ, the NBC station there, as an anchor/reporter. This is the station I interned at and where I first fell in love with journalism and storytelling. It’s not easy for me to say goodbye but I know that this is the right move for me and my family.

I thank you, our viewers, for an incredible experience. Thank you for loving me and my family, thank you for your hand written letters, the gifts for my newborn children, for the sympathy cards through some of the difficult times in my life, for helping support my fundraising efforts for Detroit high school students through my music and for simply saying “What up doe?” when you’d see me in public. These past nine years have made me a better journalist and storyteller and I’m forever grateful for you choosing to invite me into your homes each and every morning.

Thank you to my incredible morning show family. From everyone who works behind the scenes to Rhonda, Kim and Brandon. Thank you for being my second family and making waking up at 2am so much fun each and every day.

I wasn’t born here but in my heart I will always call myself a Detroiter. You have shown me what that truly means and I hope I will continue to make you proud. This isn’t goodbye. This is more of a see you next time as we will always be family.

My last day on the air here in Detroit will be November 4th.

I want to be clear, the decision to leave WDIV was my decision. Station management was very supportive when I explained my wish to be closer to family and I’m extremely grateful they allowed me this opportunity. I trust they will find the right person to fill my seat who embraces this community and all of you the way I have. You should, too.

I love you Detroit. Till we meet again...