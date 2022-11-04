Inkster community rallies around mother who lost 2 sons in house fire

Alex Hall, 17, and his 15-year-old brother Anthony were victims of an accidental fire, according to police. Their mom found them when she got home from work that night.

INKSTER, Mich. – Friends and family gathered in front of a home on Florence Street in Inkster, where two teen brothers died in a house fire on Oct. 21.

Alex Hall, 17, and his 15-year-old brother Anthony were victims of an accidental fire, according to police. Their mom found them when she got home from work that night.

“I came home to find my house smokey and dark,” said Shannon Hall. “When I walked in the house, I couldn’t see, I used the light on my phone, and I could see my son on the couch, and I realized there had been a fire. My other son was in his bedroom.”

Both were dead. Now the struggle is how to pay to bury both boys.

A homemade donation box was put on a folding table where people gathered Thursday (Nov. 3) night to say a prayer and release balloons to remember the brothers.

Hall has a GoFundMe to pay for both funerals, and community leaders are asking the public to assist.

“My biggest worry right now is how I’m doing the funeral and how I’m getting my sons buried.”