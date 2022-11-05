Morning 4: Southfield attorney faces first-degree murder charges in death of Oak Park jeweler -- and more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler

Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local jeweler, Dan Hutchinson.

Bisbikis is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of Dan Hutchinson, the owner of Hutch’s Jewelry.

Hutchinson was shot and killed back in June while sitting inside his GMC Yukon Denali outside of his shop on Greenfield Road just north of 8 mile road.

Learn more here.

‘Going 4 It’: The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV

Local 4 continues to celebrate its 75th year in Detroit television with a two-hour documentary narrated by radio legend Dick Purtan, former WDIV Sportscaster Eli Zaret, and current WDIV Anchor Devin Scillian.

“Going 4 It” chronicles the rise of WDIV in Detroit TV and dives into the broadcast landscape over the 70s and 80s, featuring many classic WDIV bits and a deep look at how the Tigers run in the 80s helped revive the station.

Watch the full documentary here.

Hillsdale business desperate to unload pallets of hand sanitizer

A warehouse in Hillsdale is filled with hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaner. The most remarkable thing about the situation is that they’re looking to give it away for free.

The 98,000-square-foot warehouse belongs to Drew Homovec, who ran a manufacturing business in Detroit.

Read the report here.

What’s next for $1B redevelopment plan for Lakeside Mall in Macomb County

A plan to redevelop Lakeside Mall was brought to a vote Tuesday night, with council members deciding to move forward with a massive revamp for the struggling mall.

The new billion-dollar plan calls for turning the 110-acre property into a mixed-use development.

Sterling Heights signed off on a memorandum of understanding by a 5-2 vote with the developer but doesn’t expect the ground to be broken any time soon.

Watch the report here.