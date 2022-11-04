Local attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler

Marco Michael Bisbikis, an Oakland County attorney, has been charged with first degree murder after killing an Oak Park jeweler.

OAK PARK, Mich. – Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local jeweler, Dan Hutchinson.

Bisbikis is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of Dan Hutchinson, the owner of Hutch’s Jewelry.

Hutchinson was shot and killed back in June while sitting inside his GMC Yukon Denali outside of his shop on Greenfield Road just north of 8 mile road.

Marco Bisbikis was charged on Friday with Premeditated Murder in the First Degree, Possession of a Firearm in a Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Each charge carries a life without parole sentence. The judge in this case denied his bond.

The 38-year-old is the managing partner at a personal injury law firm in Southfield. Other attorneys who work at the firm have denied the request for comment.

It is alleged that Roy Larry, 44, was the man who pulled the trigger and he is charged with First-Degree Murder and Felony Firearm.

According to the Michigan Bar Association, Bisbikis’ license to practice law is still in good standing.

Local 4 reached out to the state’s Attorney Disciplinary Board to see how they’re moving forward, but did not hear back.