Run of the Dead 5K returns to southwest Detroit

DETROIT – The Run of the Dead 5K and 10K event is back in southwest Detroit.

A 5K and 10K to raise money for the Center of Music and Performing Arts Southwest was back for the first time since 2019 on Saturday.

The fundraiser is put on by the Southwest Detroit Business Association and is a way to celebrate Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

The event kicked off with face painting and a community ofrenda inside the Patton Recreation Center before the race began.

While the holiday is over, there is still a chance to learn about the Day of the Dead traditions. 17 southwest Detroit businesses, churches, and organizations built altars and Sunday is the last day to take the community tour.

To find out more about the ofrenda tour, visit the southwest Detroit business association website here.

