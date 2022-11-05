70º

Run of the Dead 5K returns to southwest Detroit

‘I grew up in this neighborhood, so for me, it’s very personal’

Megan Woods, Reporter

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

The Run of the Dead fundraiser returns to southwest Detroit this year, the first time back in person since 2019.

DETROIT – The Run of the Dead 5K and 10K event is back in southwest Detroit.

A 5K and 10K to raise money for the Center of Music and Performing Arts Southwest was back for the first time since 2019 on Saturday.

The fundraiser is put on by the Southwest Detroit Business Association and is a way to celebrate Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

The event kicked off with face painting and a community ofrenda inside the Patton Recreation Center before the race began.

While the holiday is over, there is still a chance to learn about the Day of the Dead traditions. 17 southwest Detroit businesses, churches, and organizations built altars and Sunday is the last day to take the community tour.

To find out more about the ofrenda tour, visit the southwest Detroit business association website here.

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

