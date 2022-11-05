Tragedy spurs push for speed bumps, lights in Dearborn Heights after death of 12-year-old

In the wake of an accident that took the life of a 12-year-old, people are pushing for new safety measures along a street known for speeding drivers. They're calling it Joey's Law, an online petition drive in the name of a child hit and killed after leaving a high school football game.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – In the wake of an accident that took the life of a 12-year-old, people are pushing for new safety measures along a street known for speeding drivers.

They’re calling it Joey’s Law, an online petition drive in the name of a child hit and killed after leaving a high school football game.

The accident that killed Joseph Smith happened about three weeks ago, right outside Pardee Elementary School at Annapolis Street and Pardee Avenue.

Read: Community mourns death of seventh grader hit by car in Dearborn Heights

“I just want to keep his name alive,” said Richard Laichalk. “I think he would’ve been onto big things.”

Laichalk is trying to ensure his little nephew does not die in vain.

“What I seen at the service and what these kids are going through, what my mother is going through, I don’t want to see anyone dealing with that,” Laichalk said. “It’s terrible.”

Last month, Smith was hit and killed while leaving Annapolis High School in Dearborn Heights. The 12-year-old was struck by a vehicle near Pardee and Annapolis.

“I’m feeling the anger now, so now I want this petition,” said Smith’s grandmother Karen Laichalk. “I’m behind him. I’m proud of him for what he’s doing for his nephew and my grandson.”

Their change.org petition has already collected thousands of signatures.

“I just hope we can get the 5,000 signatures,” Karen Laichalk said. “We’re close. We got to get this done.”

The family wants speed bumps, flashing lights on stop signs, and brighter street lights near area schools.

“To stop any future accidents from happening, I don’t want to see any more kids hurt,” Richard Laichalk said.

“We got to do something for our children, sad it took my grandson to get here, but we can’t let him die in vain,” Karen Laichalk.

In the wake of an accident that took the life of a 12-year-old, people are pushing for new safety measures along a street known for speeding drivers. (WDIV)

The mayor of Dearborn Heights said in a statement:

“The city is working with the police department, and the school district and will be meeting at least once a month to come up with solutions for extra safeguards. We are looking at every option, and welcome involvement and feedback from the community.”

Police say the driver did stay on the scene and is cooperating. The driver has not been charged, and we are waiting for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for more information.