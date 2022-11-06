50º

Cause of fire in golf cart barn at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield under investigation

No injuries were reported

Megan Woods, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Firefighters put out a fire at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield on Sunday morning.

The call about flames seen near 8 Mile and Lahser roads came in at around 6:30 a.m. Fire crews searched the area and found the fire was coming from the country club’s golf cart barn.

When crews arrived, a gas meter was on fire. It is not clear at this time if the fire was caused by a gas leak or gas fire but an investigation has been launched.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. The golf cart barn has moderate damage to the interior and roof. The golf cart barn is not attached to the main building.

No injuries were reported.

