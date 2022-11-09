Lockdown lifted at Dundee High School after threat found in women’s restroom

DUNDEE, Mich. – The lockdown at Dundee High School has been lifted following the discovery of a threat in a women’s restroom, officials said.

The written threat was discovered before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 9) on a bathroom stall.

Officials with Dundee Community Schools said the high school was placed on lockdown while police investigated. K-9 officers searched the building, and no weapons were found.

After the lockdown was lifted, students were released to go to their remaining classes, and the schedule was modified to include lunch.

Out of an abundance of caution, an increased police presence can be expected at the high school for the rest of the week.

“Students are encouraged to avoid bringing a backpack to school for the rest of the week, as staff will be screening students upon entry into the building,” the district said in a release.

The elementary school, middle school, and Riverside Academy were not affected.