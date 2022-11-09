58º

Local News

Lockdown lifted at Dundee High School after threat found in women’s restroom

No weapons found

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Dundee, Monroe County, Local, Crime
Desks in a classroom. (WDIV)

DUNDEE, Mich. – The lockdown at Dundee High School has been lifted following the discovery of a threat in a women’s restroom, officials said.

The written threat was discovered before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 9) on a bathroom stall.

Officials with Dundee Community Schools said the high school was placed on lockdown while police investigated. K-9 officers searched the building, and no weapons were found.

After the lockdown was lifted, students were released to go to their remaining classes, and the schedule was modified to include lunch.

Out of an abundance of caution, an increased police presence can be expected at the high school for the rest of the week.

“Students are encouraged to avoid bringing a backpack to school for the rest of the week, as staff will be screening students upon entry into the building,” the district said in a release.

The elementary school, middle school, and Riverside Academy were not affected.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email