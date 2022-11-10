Detroit man calls for help after massive tree falls in his backyard

A Detroit man calls on the community for help after a big tree crashes into his backyard. Due to strong winds, the tree fell into Tyrone Tyner’s backyard Saturday (Nov. 5).

Due to strong winds, the tree fell into Tyrone Tyner’s backyard Saturday (Nov. 5).

“It just dropped, like I thought it was a little plane,” said Tyner. “It shook everything around us.”

Grateful to be alive and overwhelmed by the mess Mother Nature left behind, Tyner called the city hoping for help with cleanup.

“He said it’d cost thousands and thousands of dollars, and I said, ‘I don’t have any money, man,’” Tyner said.

Tyner, an older man with physical disabilities, called Local 4, wanting to share his story in hopes someone will be willing to help.

“I hate to reach out, but I got to reach somewhere because they are going to end up giving me tickets somewhere if they see it,” Tyner said.

Anyone willing to help Tyner can contact Local 4 by email or call 313-222-0500.