Detroit police find man dead inside car that crashed into garage after being targeted by gunfire

Officials say shots fired at car before crash

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The scene of a Nov. 10, 2022, shooting in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROITDetroit police said they found a man dead inside a car that had crashed into a garage after being targeted by gunfire.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 10) in the 20100 block of Ardmore Street on the city’s west side.

Officials said they were called to the scene after receiving reports that shots had been fired at a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a garage. An unidentified man was dead inside the car, according to authorities.

No additional information has been revealed. The investigation continues.

