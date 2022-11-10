Leadership changes ahead in Lansing after Democrats flip House and Senate

While everyone was consumed with watching the returns in the top-of-the-ticket races Tuesday night, the real change was happening farther down the ballot as democrats seized power in both legislative chambers.

DETROIT – While everyone was consumed with watching the returns in the top-of-the-ticket races Tuesday night, the real change was happening farther down the ballot as democrats seized power in both legislative chambers.

To put that into perspective, the last time the democrats had control of the Michigan Senate, Mara MacDonald was in the eighth grade; She says she now qualifies for AARP.

Both chambers will meet on Thursday (Nov. 10) to elect new leaders. The new house speaker will likely be State Rep. Joe Tate, representing part of Detroit and a portion of the Grosse Pointes.

He would be the first African-American to hold that title. Over in the Senate, it’s likely to have its first female senate majority leader in State Senator Winnie Brinks from Grand Rapids.

Democrats now have full control of the legislature. Whether there is a hard shift to the left or governing from the center remains to be seen.

The GOP, meanwhile, will have an election for a new state party chair in the coming weeks, which is likely to take on greater significance after Tuesday night’s showing.