2 veterans expected to parachute into the Big House during Saturday’s game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In honor of Veterans Day, a few American heroes will be parachuting into the Big House.

The elite CHUTERS Parachute Demonstration Team will be flying their way into Saturday’s University of Michigan football game. The two vets were part of the U.S. Special Operations Command and Army Special Ops. They plan on flying in at 120 mph, waving an American and UofM flag.

The demonstration is expected to happen around 3:10 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be back in Michigan and part of this week’s game,” said team leader for The Chuters, Keith Walter. “Michigan Football is an institution, and we’re proud to be able to fly in our nation’s flag, thrilling thousands at The Big House.”

