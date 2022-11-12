Magic Johnson, General Motors gives food to 800 Detroit families

Magic Johnson and General Motors have teamed up to bring holiday cheer across the city of Detroit.

The company and basketball star fed about 800 Detroit families on Saturday at Second Ebenezer Church.

Each family had a voucher that they picked up last weekend that allowed them to get a 25 lb box of food, a 15 lb box of personal items, Avon products, coats, books and a turkey for the holiday.

It took volunteers several early morning hours to prepare the boxes for distribution.

“Let me just say thank you to all of you incredible volunteers who came out to bless someone else to be unselfish to make a family happy during their time of need,” said Johnson.

