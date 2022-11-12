37º

Local News

Magic Johnson, General Motors gives food to 800 Detroit families

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Magic Johnson, General Motors, Thanksgiving, Community, Detroit, Second Ebenezer Church
Magic Johnson and General Motors have teamed up to bring holiday cheer across the city of Detroit.

DETROIT – Magic Johnson and General Motors have teamed up to bring holiday cheer across the city of Detroit.

The company and basketball star fed about 800 Detroit families on Saturday at Second Ebenezer Church.

Each family had a voucher that they picked up last weekend that allowed them to get a 25 lb box of food, a 15 lb box of personal items, Avon products, coats, books and a turkey for the holiday.

It took volunteers several early morning hours to prepare the boxes for distribution.

“Let me just say thank you to all of you incredible volunteers who came out to bless someone else to be unselfish to make a family happy during their time of need,” said Johnson.

For more information on this event, watch the video player above.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter