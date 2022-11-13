School bus crashes into Washtenaw County elementary school after driver loses control

A school bus crashed through the side wall of an elementary school in Saline on Sunday.

SALINE, Mich. – A school bus crashed through the side wall of an elementary school in Saline on Sunday.

Police say the 69-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition after he crashed a school bus into the side of Harvest Elementary School in Saline on Sunday afternoon.

School is canceled Monday, Nov. 14, for Harvest Elementary students.

“There’s a bunch of people texting me, have you seen this? It’s a bus that crashed into Harvest. All these pictures start flooding in my phone. I stop by and it’s a bus hanging out of the school,” nearby resident Ben Isaacson recalled.

It was quite an unusual sight at Harvest Elementary for Ben and other onlookers Sunday afternoon. A school bus crashed through the building after the driver lost control.

“I just hope that everyone’s ok and the drivers ok and that they can fix this building without any problems,” Ben said.

It turns out, it was a Saline Area Schools bus that was contracted by a local business to shuttle passengers to an event.

“I feel horrible for the school system and for the person who’s that is. That’s gotta be awful, a wall missing in your classroom,” Ben added.

As a tow truck pulled the 30-foot+ bus out from the structure, it was visible just how much damage was done.

The silver lining, there was no one inside the building. The bus driver was also the only one on the bus at the time of the crash.

Police believe the driver suffered some kind of medical issue prior to the crash.

“I did hear that the driver had a stroke. I really hope the driver is ok. Of course, this is a terrible situation to happen to anybody,” Ben explained.

All before and after school activities have been canceled on Monday, Nov. 14, as well. The hope is things will return to normal on Tuesday.