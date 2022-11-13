Tudor Dixon considering a run for state GOP party chair

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tudor Dixon released a statement on Saturday saying she is considering a run for the state GOP party chair.

The failed GOP candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, said in a statement on Saturday, “a number of people have reached out and encouraged me to run for state party chair, which I am considering.”

This announcement comes days after the Michigan Republican Party and Dixon pointed fingers at one another for the midterm election loss.

Dixon was defeated by the incumbent Democrat, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, by a 10-point margin.

The statement says she will be announcing her plans in the coming days.

Read the full statement below: