Ferndale High School to be closed Monday due to threat on social media

FERNDALE, Mich. – Ferndale High School will reportedly be closed on Monday due to an anonymous threat made on social media.

School officials confirmed to Local 4 that the high school will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14, after an anonymous threat against the high school was posted to Instagram.

The closure is, according to officials, out of an abundance of caution, and to give Ferndale police ample time to determine whether the threat is legitimate or not.

The campus also houses Ferndale Middle School and the district’s administrative offices.

Officials say the building is expected to be reopened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and will resume normal operations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.