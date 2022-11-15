Detroit police shoot man who fled traffic stop on west side; gun, ski mask recovered

Detroit police said they shot a man who was fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday on the city’s west side and recovered a gun and a ski mask at the location.

DETROIT – Detroit police said they shot a man who was fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday on the city’s west side and recovered a gun and a ski mask at the location.

Officials were called Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 15) to the area of Strathmoor Street and Joy Road on Detroit’s west side.

Detroit police Chief James White said patrolling officers saw a vehicle with an improper plate and pulled it over. The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on Strathmoor Street, according to authorities.

An officer chased after the driver, and at least one shot was fired during the pursuit. The man was struck in the thigh, White said.

Chief James E. White gives preliminary information on an officer-involved shooting at Joy and Strathmoor. Posted by Detroit Police Department on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

He was taken to a nearby hospital in temporary serious condition.

White said it’s unclear how many shots were fired by police. He doesn’t know whether the man returned fire at officers.

Police recovered a gun and a ski mask at the location.

Below is information from Detroit police on a suspect they are looking for that fled the scene.

🚨WANTED SUSPECT

We're looking for a suspect who fled from officers in the area of Joy and Strathmoor today, Nov. 15, at approximately 3:24 p.m. The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a Chevy, model unknown, with MI license: ELY 6819. pic.twitter.com/8HbEo6ZY79 — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) November 15, 2022

The investigation is ongoing.