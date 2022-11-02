19-year-old charged after police found Macomb County woman’s body in his truck at crash scene

Stephen Freeman is accused of having a body in his truck at this Oct. 27, 2022, crash scene in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 19-year-old man has been charged after police said they found a Macomb County woman’s body in the bed of his pickup truck at a crash scene.

Officers said Stephen Freeman, 19, was driving a pickup truck just before 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in the area of Common and Hayes roads in Roseville when he crashed into a semi truck.

Freeman fled the scene on foot. When police arrived, they found the body of Gabriele Seitz, 62, of Shelby Township, in the bed of his truck, according to authorities.

Freeman was arrested and charged with receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. Both charges are five-year felonies.

He is being held on $75,000 bond, cash/surety. He must wear a GPS tether, if released.

Officials said Freeman is also a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into Seitz’s death. Evidence is being tested, and her body is being examined.

“Because the investigation is ongoing, we are limited on what can be said at this time,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “However, when we have additional information from the investigation, we will be updating everyone.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 16.