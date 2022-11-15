Northville Township couple killed when car rolls over, crashes into tree in subdivision

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Northville Township mother and father were killed over the weekend when their car rolled over and struck a tree in a subdivision.

The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 12) on Bayberry Way. That’s near the intersection of 7 Mile and Napier roads in the Steeplechase subdivision.

Investigators said Omar Salamen, 46, of Northville Township, was trying to navigate a curve in the neighborhood when his car left the roadway, rolled over, and struck a tree.

Firefighters had to extricate Salamen and his wife, Manal Kadry, 40, from the vehicle.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are still investigating.