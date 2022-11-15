38º

Northville Township couple killed when car rolls over, crashes into tree in subdivision

Omar Salamen, Manal Kadry killed in crash

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen. (Facebook)

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Northville Township mother and father were killed over the weekend when their car rolled over and struck a tree in a subdivision.

The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 12) on Bayberry Way. That’s near the intersection of 7 Mile and Napier roads in the Steeplechase subdivision.

Investigators said Omar Salamen, 46, of Northville Township, was trying to navigate a curve in the neighborhood when his car left the roadway, rolled over, and struck a tree.

Firefighters had to extricate Salamen and his wife, Manal Kadry, 40, from the vehicle.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are still investigating.

