Covenant House hosting ‘Sleep Out’ event on Detroit’s west side

On a blustery cold night, dozens of community leaders and business executives spent the night sleeping outside on the grounds of Covenant House. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the non-profit, which serves homeless youth with shelter, wrap-around services, and education, so they have a shot at a better life.

DETROIT – On a blustery cold night, dozens of community leaders and business executives spent the night sleeping outside on the grounds of Covenant House.

It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the non-profit, which serves homeless youth with shelter, wrap-around services, and education, so they have a shot at a better life.

“The funds that we raise from this night go directly to our programs, and it’s always needed, so that is the biggest thing,” said Covenant House CEO Meagan Dunn. “The other thing is the awareness; everyone who participates in the sleep out tonight are executives from across the region, and just for this one night, they get a very tiny glimpse of the experiences that the young people who come through our doors have.”

Dunn says the need had never been greater.

For more info on Covenant House, click here.