DETROIT – Jimi Hendrix may have been the most influential guitarist in the history of modern music.

That means the guy who taught Hendrix to play was -- well, maybe that means he is the most influential. So, who was he?

Meet Billy Davis. The guitarist extraordinaire, a former member of Hank Ballard and the Midnighters -- and, yes, the guy who helped Jimi Hendrix set his guitar on fire.

