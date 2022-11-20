23º

Local News

Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of 44th District Court in Royal Oak dies at age 48

‘He will be sorely missed’

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Oakland County, Royal Oak, Michigan, 44th District Court, Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg, Local, News, Metro Detroit, Judge, Court
Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg, 48 (The Dorfman Chapel)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of the 44th District Court in Royal Oak passed away on Sunday at the age of 48.

The Royal Oak Police Department offered condolences and announced Judge Wittenberg’s death on Facebook.

The department said he passed away early Sunday morning and was 48 years old.

“Judge Wittenberg was a Berkley resident and a fixture in both of our communities. He will be sorely missed. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the department said in their post.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the Dorfman Chapel.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter