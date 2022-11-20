Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of 44th District Court in Royal Oak dies at age 48

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of the 44th District Court in Royal Oak passed away on Sunday at the age of 48.

The Royal Oak Police Department offered condolences and announced Judge Wittenberg’s death on Facebook.

The department said he passed away early Sunday morning and was 48 years old.

“Judge Wittenberg was a Berkley resident and a fixture in both of our communities. He will be sorely missed. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the department said in their post.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the Dorfman Chapel.