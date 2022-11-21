Road closures, bus reroutes and parking for America’s Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner White

DETROIT – There are some road closures you should be aware of if you plan on heading into Downtown Detroit on Thursday for America’s Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner White.

There are several events happening this week including America’s Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner White, the Turkey Trot and a Detroit Lions game.

Streets will be closed and some bus routes will be rerouted. Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit Downtown Detroit.

Road Closures in Downtown Detroit

Motorists traveling to downtown Detroit on Wednesday (Nov. 23) and for the parade on Thursday (Nov. 24) should be aware of the following road closures.

Wednesday (Nov. 23):

Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren to close at 9 a.m.

Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon.

Atwater between Civic Center Drive and Third to close at 3 p.m.

Griswold between Fort and Congress to close at 6 p.m.

Thursday (Nov. 24):

Motorists may cross Woodward at these intersections until 5 a.m. Crossover streets are: Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.

Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned will be closed completely from 5 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The following streets will close beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 and reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.:

W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. and during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.

Free rides on Detroit People Mover

The Detroit People Mover will be free on Thanksgiving Day and running from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

DDOT bus reroutes

Because of the street closures for Thanksgiving Day events, DDOT customers should expect delays beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24) until the end of the parade. Some eastside and westside bus routes will be rerouted.

The following routes will be located on Beaubien between Congress and Lafayette at the Bricktown People Mover Station.

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

6 Gratiot (Gratiot will be located on Congress)

9 Jefferson

31 Mack

52 Chene

67 Cadillac/Harper

Passengers can transfer by way of the People Mover at no charge (Bricktown Station on Beaubien at Congress and Michigan Station on Cass at Michigan)

These routes will be located at:

3 Grand River will be at Cass on Michigan

4 Woodward will be available at the Rosa Parks Transit Center (Bay 15)

16 Dexter will be available at the Rosa Parks Transit Center (Bay 14)

DDOT will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day for all regular routes at regular fares.

If you’d like more information, you can click here or call 313-933-1300.

Where can you park?

The Detroit Municipal Parking Department recommends people park at the Ford Underground Garage and the Eastern Market Garage.

The Ford Underground Garage at 30 East Jefferson Avenue will be open from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Nov. 24 and parking will cost $10. It will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Nov. 25 and parking will cost $5 (2 hours or less); $10 (2-4 hours); $15 (maximum).

The Eastern Market Garage at 2727 Riopelle Street will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Nov. 24 and parking will cost $20. It will be closed on Nov. 25.

Normal business hours resume Monday (Nov. 28).

Don’t build scaffolding without permit

Building scaffolds or any device without a permit from the city is prohibited during Thanksgiving events in Downtown Detroit on private or public property. Anyone who violates this will receive a ticket and scaffolds will be removed.

Where caregivers can find lost children

Parents and guardians can find lost children at the Detroit Police Department Downtown Services at 20 Atwater Street. Or they can call 313-237-2850.