America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White 2022: What you need to know

DETROIT – America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White returns to Detroit’s Woodward Avenue on Nov. 24. Here’s what you need to know about the parade this Thanksgiving.

When and where does the parade start?

8:45 a.m. is Step Off at Woodward and Kirby. It’s roughly an hour and a half march down to Celebration Zone. The Parade ends at Woodward and Congress.

Watching at home? Coverage begins at 6 a.m. on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, with our parade broadcast starting at 9 a.m.

What’s the official parade route?

See the official route below:

2021 Parade Route. (Parade Company)

Where should I watch it from?

Anywhere along the three-mile-long Parade Route! The majority of the route is free and open to the public. It’s totally free.

If you are interested in reserved seating, please visit the Grandstand page to purchase tickets.

Related: How to unlock ‘Choose Your View’ mode for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White

Where can I use the bathroom?

There are no public restrooms along the parade route. However, some businesses along the route may be open and may allow patrons to use their bathrooms.

How do I get involved in America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented Gardner White?

To volunteer, please visit www.theparade.org/volunteers to learn more!

To participate in the 2022 America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented Gardner White as a Marching Band, Equestrian unit or Dance group, please check back in February 2022 for applications.

Related: Celebrity guests, icons announced for America’s Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner White