Prolific Novi child porn trafficker facing 20 years; charged with sex assault of kids in 3 counties

NOVI, Mich. – A prolific child porn trafficker from Novi has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after officials found 3,913 images and videos at his home. He is also facing charges in Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties for sexually assaulting children.

In July 2020, Dylan Andrew Hill, 30, of Novi, posted images of child pornography in a Kik social media group called “darkweb porn,” according to authorities.

Hill distributed at least two sexually explicit images of children under 10 years old, officials said.

In May 2021, he possessed 2,929 images and 984 videos of child pornography when agents searched his home. He admitted to distributing child porn to between 75 and 100 other people, authorities said.

FBI agents called him a “prolific trafficker of child pornography.” He was sentenced Thursday (Nov. 17) to 20 years in federal prison for the distribution and possession of child porn.

“This offender is a demonstrated danger to the community and a prolific trafficker of child pornography,” United States Attorney Dawn Ison said. “This significant sentence protects vulnerable minors and demonstrates that we will continue to fight to keep our community safe for children.”

Hill is currently charged in Oakland County, Washtenaw County, and Wayne County for three separate cases of sexually assaulting children, Ison said.