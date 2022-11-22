Rivalry week has commenced, Michigan-Ohio State game just days away

The University of Michigan plays Ohio State University this week on Saturday. Here's how students are prepping for the big game.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan, Ohio State University football game is just days away and students in Ann Arbor are getting ready.

Ohio State students made their way to Ann Arbor to put X’s over all of the M’s around campus and Michigan students are gearing up for the big road trip to Columbus.

Both teams are coming into this game undefeated with 11-0 records. The entire season comes down to this game.

“Every day since January, everything we’re doing is about them,” says Michigan tackle, Ryan Hayes.

The last time the two teams played, Michigan broke Ohio State’s 8-game winning streak.

This will be the first time in four years that the two teams face off in Ohio.

Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh says, “there’s no need to hate. Be grateful for the opponent. Like two superheroes. It’s through a strong opponent you get to find out who you are.”

There’s a buzz of excitement on the Ann Arbor campus.

“I’m very excited, I think we have a good shot this year. Hopefully it’s a replay of last year,” said Michigan sophomore Josh Brown.

Houses are divided both here in Michigan and down in Ohio.

“My mom is a Michigan alumn and my sister went to OSU,” Josh said.

There’s nothing like a rivalry to bring people together.

