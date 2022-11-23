Law enforcement warns students after an alarming increase in school threats in Bloomfield Hills

Bloomfield Hills schools are coming together with law enforcement to address an alarming increase in school threats. The group warned that even when the threats are made as a joke, the consequences are not. The threats have become an enormous problem that law enforcement officials, the prosecutor, and Bloomfield Township schools put together a warning reminding people of the consequences.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Bloomfield Hills schools are coming together with law enforcement to address an alarming increase in school threats. The group warned that even when the threats are made as a joke, the consequences are not.

The threats have become an enormous problem that law enforcement officials, the prosecutor, and Bloomfield Township schools put together a warning reminding people of the consequences.

From October 2020 to October 2021, a single threat was made against an Oakland County School. What happened the year after was alarming, as a total of 42 threats were made against schools.

At that same time, the community of Oxford suffered an immense loss as four teens lost their lives after a fellow student opened fire in the high school.

“We are also faced with the reality that a major high school tragedy copycat threats occur at an exponential rate,” said Oakland County Sherriff Michael Bouchard. “Districts throughout our county have seen just that.”

Each threat is investigated, then turned over to the prosecutor’s office.

“Those threats have severe consequences for the entire community,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “Those threats just don’t scare students, faculty, staff, and parents. They also draw an intensive and appropriate response from law enforcement.”

McDonald says students caught making threats sometimes say it’s a joke, but it’s not as a false report or threat of terrorism carries a 20-year felony. That’s in addition to suspensions or even expulsions.

Here are some safety tips for parents:

Secure your weapons in your home

Know the passcodes to your children’s phones

Check their social media regularly

Look for some parental control apps

Report any sort of threats

Click here to learn more.

Bloomfield Hills Schools said in a statement:

“Bloomfield Hills Schools partnered with local experts to film a short video for our community on the topic of threats and consequences. The following officials joined Superintendent Pat Watson on the joint message with the purpose of informing students and parents about the real legal consequences of any threat to another student: Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher, West Bloomfield Police Department Chief Michael Patton and Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety Captain Jeff Gormley.”

The video is available here.