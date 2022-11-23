Morning 4: FBI says SE Michigan man threatened lives of Democratic congressman, FBI director -- and other news

Neil Walter, of Grand Blanc, is accused of threatening to injure a U.S. California congressman and the director of the FBI, according to a criminal complaint filed on Nov. 22, 2022. Image of Walter provided in FBI criminal complaint.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Grand Blanc man accused of threatening life of Democratic US congressman, FBI director

A Southeast Michigan man is being accused of threatening the life of a Democratic U.S. congressman from California and the director of the FBI earlier this month.

In a criminal complaint filed Tuesday by the FBI in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan, a Grand Blanc man is being accused of leaving a threatening voice message for Democratic U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, who represents part of northern California. The caller, identified as Neil Walter, is also accused of threatening to kill FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Police: 6 people and assailant dead in Walmart shooting in Virginia

Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people died in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in a handful of days.

The gunman, who apparently killed himself, was dead when police found him, said Chesapeake Police Chief Mark G. Solesky said. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also left four people in the hospital.

These are the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in Michigan, other states

We’re breaking down the most popular side dishes in each state. We’re also taking a look at what some of our readers had to say about their favorite, and least favorite, Thanksgiving dishes.

Can you guess what the most popular Thanksgiving side is in Michigan?

Law enforcement warns students after an alarming increase in school threats in Bloomfield Hills

Bloomfield Hills schools are coming together with law enforcement to address an alarming increase in school threats. The group warned that even when the threats are made as a joke, the consequences are not.

