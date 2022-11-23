Holiday travel, America’s Thanksgiving Parade and Thanksgiving forecast

DETROIT – It’s the busiest travel day of the year and we’ve got you covered right here. It couldn’t be any easier than the weather we are experiencing right here in Metro Detroit starting with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and temps in the middle 20s to low 30s for anyone heading out nice and early. Conditions are dry which means you are good to go heading over the hills and through the woods anywhere here in Pure Michigan. If your road travels take you to Chicago, Cincinnati, or Charlotte, you will find nice and dry conditions in any direction. There will be a little more cloud cover across Northern Lower Michigan this Wednesday without any threats for wet weather. Travel safely my friends!

Sunrise is at 7:33 a.m.

There is a storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest today bringing rain and mountain snow for anyone traveling to Seattle, Portland, and Denver later today which only means you should keep an eye on your flight for any delays, but it shouldn’t be a problem. We are in for mostly sunny skies here in Metro Detroit on this Hump Day with high temperatures heading into the low to middle 50s and the pick day of the week. The winds will not be an issue SSW 5-10mph today and still on the lighter side for tomorrow which is great news to the Parade Company preparing the floats and balloons for America’s Thanksgiving Parade tomorrow morning.

Sunset is at 5:06 p.m.

You will want a couple of layers if you are heading down to Woodward Avenue in Detroit to watch a great show for all ages. Or you can watch America’s Thanksgiving Parade on Local 4 where you can Expect More. Morning temps will be close to freezing under partly cloudy skies and light winds S 5-10mph tops. Both air and wind chill temps will be near 32 degrees before the sunrise at 7:34 a.m. and then gradually warming into the upper 30s by 10 a.m. The parade usually wraps up around noon and we will be into the middle 40s under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Most of Metro Detroit has another shot at 50 degrees or warmer on Thursday with dry conditions during the day. There is a storm in the deep south moving north bringing a slight chance for a rain shower in the late evening, but we believe it will be mostly dry for most of us.

We have a much better chance of rain overnight into early Friday and it should remain liquid as temps only fall to around 40 degrees during this light rain event mainly from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. for those of you with shopping or traveling plans. Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and dry with high temps in the middle to upper 40s with a bit of a breeze SW 5-15 gusting 15-20mph from time to time.

Small Business Saturday looks mostly dry during the day in a nice mix of sun and clouds with temps landing near 50 degrees. Clouds fill in late and a quick moving rainmaker will bring some showers our way late, late Saturday into mainly Sunday morning. We may have rain showers around with a few wet snowflakes possibly mixing in and very isolated with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s before lunchtime. Conditions improve through the afternoon as skies stay mostly cloudy and highs hit the middle to maybe upper 40s.

It looks dry for the first couple of days next week with cooler temps in the middle 40s Monday and Tuesday. A little rain and snow may move in here by the middle of next week. You will want to be prepared and we can help you with that, especially with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

