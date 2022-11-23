Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said.

Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe.

Officials said two women were having a physical fight in the front yard when a man walked out of the home and fired shots toward them and another man in the area.

The fight stopped and one woman fled with the shooter, authorities said. Officials believe they went into their house and refused to come out.

The remaining man and woman went into a neighbor’s home across the street, according to authorities.

Macomb County officials safely cleared the home, but nobody was inside. The handgun possibly used in the shooting was found, as was related evidence, police said.

Officials are searching for a person of interest, 20-year-old Savion Jackson. Anybody with information is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.