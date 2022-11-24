1 dead, several injured after collision with wrong-way driver in Roseville

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Roseville that left one person dead and several others injured. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile Road. Roseville police said there was some kind of family trouble in their city, with possible shots fired.

Officials say one person sped away in a car that entered I-94 going in the wrong direction, causing a head-on collision.

Avoid that area as eastbound I-94 is closed at 12 Mile Road because of the investigation that is taking place.