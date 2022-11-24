49º

Local News

1 dead, several injured after collision with wrong-way driver in Roseville

Eastbound I-94 is closed at 12 Mile Road due to investigation

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roseville, Crash, I-94, 12 Mile Road
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Roseville that left one person dead and several others injured. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile Road. Roseville police said there was some kind of family trouble in their city, with possible shots fired.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal crash in Roseville that left one person dead and several others injured.

The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile Road.

Roseville police said there was some kind of family trouble in their city, with possible shots fired.

Officials say one person sped away in a car that entered I-94 going in the wrong direction, causing a head-on collision.

Avoid that area as eastbound I-94 is closed at 12 Mile Road because of the investigation that is taking place.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Education: B.A. in Communications/Post Grad in Advanced Journalism

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter