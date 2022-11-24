Kyra Harris Bolden sits down with Local 4 to discuss historical appointment, challenges that lie

The woman set to become the Michigan Supreme Courts' first Black female on the bench sat down with Local 4 to talk about what the historic appointment means and the challenges that lie ahead.

Kyra Harris Bolden, who is set to become the Michigan Supreme Courts’ first Black female on the bench, sat down with Local 4 to talk about the historic appointment and the challenges ahead.

She has seemingly become an inspiration overnight.

“I am just incredibly humbled and proud to be in this position, and I hope to make Michiganders proud,” said Bolden. “I’ve heard from so many people who have just shown their children my picture, and how much that means to them really is moving.”

Bolden is finishing her term as state rep for her hometown of Southfield but soon will be walking into the state’s highest court on a mission.

“I’m going in hard-working rolling up my sleeves,” Bolden said. “Taking the advice and counsel of the justices currently sitting but just making sure I understand the processes and procedures of the court, and then just getting my hands wet in trying to make the best decisions possible for Michiganders.”

With representation being everything, she wants to show little girls of color they can do it too.

“I think it’s important for people to be able to see what’s possible,” Bolden said. “I always say it’s hard to be what you cannot see. And so I believe that my appointment for so many individuals is just a representation of what is possible.”

If there’s ever a need for guidance, her predecessor is just one phone call away.

“I know that I can call chief justice or former Chief Justice Bridget McCormack anytime,” my appointment for so many individuals is just a representation of what is possible,” Bolden said. “The other justices have been incredibly welcoming of me. Their staff has already reached out, and so I’m very confident that we’ll have a really great transition, and I’m ready to work hard.”

Bolden would like to thank the woman who appointed her, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.