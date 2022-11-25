Michigan Gov. Whitmer, Ohio Gov. DeWine place wager on Michigan-Ohio State game

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and Ohio State University.

In a Twitter thread on Friday, the two governors agreed to a friendly bet.

This year, Gov. Whitmer put forward a Detroit-style gift package including Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes, and a case of Vernors (known to cure many ailments, but maybe not a loss to the Wolverines).

“In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up might be the most consequential to date with two undefeated teams putting their seasons on the line,” said Gov. Whitmer. “However, when the clock runs out, only one team will be crowned The Victors. That’s why I’m feeling good about this year’s bet with Governor DeWine of Ohio. After this win, it’s on to the Big Ten Championship game and almost certainly a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoffs. Go Blue!”

Ohio Gov. DeWine agreed to the bet and offered up some Ohio foods, including a Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s on Ohio State’s campus, Stewart’s Root Beer (founded in Mansfield, Ohio), and the iconic Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus.

“With Ohio State and Michigan both undefeated entering The Game, and with Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff berths on the line, the eyes of American sports fans will be on Columbus, Ohio and Ohio Stadium tomorrow,” said Gov. DeWine. “I am proud of and confident in our Buckeye football team again this year, and I am willing to put a little skin in The Game with another friendly wager showcasing great Ohio food. O-H!”

The two teams face off in Columbus on Saturday at noon. Both teams are coming into the game with 11-0 records.

Gov. Whitmer declared Saturday, Nov. 26, as “Beat the Buckeyes” day earlier this week.

Hey, @GovMikeDeWine! Do you hear that? It sounds like The Victors rolling into town this weekend 🚌🏈



How about we run it back this year with another friendly bet? pic.twitter.com/tEPC8Wh9jp — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 25, 2022

I’m definitely up for a wager, @GovWhitmer. We welco❌e @UMichFootball to Colu❌bus, but I’ll bet you 🍕 fro❌ @AdriaticosCbus, root beer fro❌ ❌ansfield’s own Stewart’s, and crea❌ puffs fro❌ @SchmidtsCbus that @OhioStateFB will send your tea❌ home with a defeat. 🏈🏈 https://t.co/yVtT4uLzIM — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 25, 2022

You’re on! I have no doubt @UMichFootball will pull off the W, but just in case I’ll offer our famous @buddyspizza, @GoodCakes313, and @VernorsSoda to help wash down the loss. #GoBlue! https://t.co/2p2ykTSsLH — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 25, 2022

