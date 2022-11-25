46º

Morning 4: Skelton brothers disappeared from Morenci, Michigan 12 years ago -- and other news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Nov. 25, 2022

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tanner Skelton (L); Alexander Skelton (Center); Andrew Skelton (R) (NamUs)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade

The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town of Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade.

It has been 12 years since Tanner, 5, Alexander, 7, and Andrew, 9, were last seen with their father John Skelton at his Morenci home.

Read the report here.

Can Michigan football really take down mighty Ohio State for second year in a row?

Michigan football has had another excellent season, winning each of its first 11 games for the first time in 16 years. But can it take down the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes for the second year in a row?

Read more here.

1 dead, several injured after collision with wrong-way driver in Roseville

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Roseville involving a wrong-way driver that left one person dead and several others injured Thursday.

See the report here.

Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people

The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started.

Learn more here.

Weather: Sunny Black Friday, Small Business Saturday in SE Michigan before more rain hits

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

