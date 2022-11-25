Metro Detroit weather: Weekend showers and sunshine

DETROIT – Good Black Friday and Happy Weekend! The weekend already started for many of you, and we did have a pretty spectacular Thanksgiving here in Metro Detroit. The rain showers overnight are wrapping up and moving on this morning leaving some wet roadways if you do have to work today. Temperatures are falling through the 40s with a bit of a breeze creating wind chills closer to or even below freezing closer to sunrise. Grab the hat and gloves as you grab that leash and take the pup out for a little walk to help with the guilt after yesterday’s feast. Skies are still mostly cloudy, but we will get into more and more sunshine as this big shopping and travel day progresses.

Sunrise is at 7:35 a.m.

The skies over Metro Detroit are improving the right way going from only partly sunny to partly cloudy and then finishing the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Our high temperatures will recover respectably thanks to that afternoon sunshine ending up in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees feeling a little cooler all day. The winds will temporarily blow in from a cooler source WNW 5-15 gusting 20-25mph at times throughout this Finally Friday. The weather really won’t be a problem for anyone shopping from mall to mall or traveling from here to there across Pure Michigan, just keep two hands on the wheel and be safe.

Sunset is at 5:05 p.m.

Small Business Saturday will be sensational here in Metro Detroit with mostly clear skies all day. The clear skies early will allow our morning temps to cool back down into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees if you have plans to be out early. Mostly sunny skies will allow our high temperatures to warm back into the lower 50s with an assist from a warming wind SSW 5-15 gusting 20-25mph. There’s another rainmaker heading our way to end the weekend mainly overnight into Sunday morning.

Watch out for rain showers first thing Sunday morning for anyone heading to church services and everyone traveling out of Metro Detroit as the Holiday weekend wraps up. Light and scattered showers are likely early in the morning followed by some badly needed and heavier showers from 7am to 6pm on Sunday. This will be the kind of rain you will want to avoid driving in if you can, especially with pooling and ponding possible on our highways and byways.

We will be drying out on Monday with some pesky clouds looming over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario keeping highs in the middle 40s. Tuesday will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 50F before, yet another rain chance moves in here on Wednesday of this week. We will have warm winds cranking in from the south with temps lingering around 50F which means it’s more rain without the wintry mix. You will want to be prepared and we can help you with that, especially with the 4 Warn Weather App where you will stay well ahead of any storms or changes in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android