$11.4M development plan approved for former horse racing track site in Wayne County

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – An $11.4 million development plan was approved for the Northville Downs horse racing track in Wayne County.

The race track was considered sacred grounds for fans of horse racing and now that a big proposal for the space has been approved, some community members aren’t happy.

The development plan has been in the works for years. Should the site become a new place to live, work, and shop? The question has the town divided even as plans are moving forward.

The Northville City Council approved the massive development plan in a unanimous vote during a meeting earlier this week.

The $11.4 million development would mean 450 new homes, condos, and shops to populate the 48 acres of the 80-year-old race track.

Residents are concerned about what it would mean for traffic on the roads, taxes, and the impact on the older neighborhood of Beal Town.

“Out of all the public hearings we’ve had, hundreds of people that have come up here that have grave concerns about this project or don’t want it. We can do better! We’re mortgaging the future on what? Look at the economy out there for goodness sake,” said David Zima, a resident of Northville who spoke at a City Council meeting.

The approval was only for the preliminary plan. Developers will come back before the council at least one more time before they can break ground which is expected to happen this summer.

