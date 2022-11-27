Wolverines greeted by fans in Ann Arbor after beating Ohio State

An enthusiastic group of fans greeted the Michigan football team as they returned to campus after beating Ohio State.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An enthusiastic group of fans greeted the Michigan football team as they returned to campus after beating Ohio State.

The Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, the first time winning in the Horseshoe since 2000.

When the team returned to Ann Arbor the football players went out on the ice in between periods of the Michigan hockey game, sending fans wild.

Outside the arena, the players and coaches greeted fans, taking selfies and signing autographs.

“It was a happy locker room, a happy flight back and as I said in the postgame press conference it was a really happy locker room and all our guys were giving thanks to God,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said.

The players were excited to get back on campus to celebrate with friends and classmates.

“Just to see how much support we have here in Ann Arbor is just amazing,” defensive end Mike Morris said.

