Detroit police searching for suspect, person of interest involved in fatal shooting

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and person of interest involved in a shooting in Midtown.

On Nov. 19, 2022, around 1:38 a.m., a suspect fired shots outside of Third Street Bar in Midtown and fatally wounded a 34-year-old man.

The suspect is described as a male with a beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a “New York” jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath.

In addition to the suspect, detectives want to speak to a female person of interest who was in the area at the time of the shooting and may have information.

If you recognize the individuals or have any information pertaining to this crime you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.