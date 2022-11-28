41º

Live stream: Ex-Oxford school board members speak about deadly high school shooting

Tom Donnelly, Korey Bailey to speak after meeting with victims’ families

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Two former Oxford school board members are expected to speak about the deadly high school shooting on Monday.

Former Oxford school board President Tom Donnelly and treasurer Korey Bailey both resigned from the school board in September of this year.

They met with victims’ families on Sunday. They have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Monday and are expected to speak about the shooting.

“We’ve got teams who come in who are not directly related to the school district, they take over things like messaging, they take over loss prevention,” their attorney Bill Seikaly said.

The 16-year-old Oxford High School shooter pled guilty on Oct. 24 to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism. Four students were killed and seven people were injured on Nov. 30, 2021.

Crumbley admitted to premeditated murder of the following four students who were killed in the mass shooting: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

