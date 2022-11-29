Police want help identifying a suspect in a fatal assault in Madison Heights.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police want help identifying a suspect in a fatal assault in Madison Heights.

The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 25) in the parking lot of T-Mobile near 14 Mile Road and I-75.

The 50-year-old male victim exited his vehicle and was run over by the alleged suspect. The victim was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the victim may have been involved in some sort of altercation just before the assault.

The alleged suspect fled the scene before officials arrived.

Police believed the alleged suspect was driving a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows. The victim was driving a silver Saturn Ion.

Madison Heights police want help identifying suspect in fatal assault (Madison Heights Police Department)

Anyone with any information should contact The Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.