New renderings give glimpse of what could be in store for Detroit District

DETROIT – New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit.

The proposed projects were presented at a community meeting Tuesday (Nov. 29) night. The projects are a collaboration between the Ilitch family organization Olympia Development of Michigan, and real estate development firm Related Companies.

Ten mixed-use projects would be built or redeveloped buildings in the downtown area.

Altogether, it would add 1.2 million square feet of office space, 146,000 square feet of retail space, 467 hotel rooms, and 865 mixed-income residential units.

Developers presented each project at the meeting, along with the community-input process.

Some residents in attendance expressed skepticism about the proposed plans, pointing to past empty promises, among other concerns like closing the wealth gap and the need for public transit.

“I feel like it is quite natural to be skeptical,” said VP of Government and Community Affairs for Olympia Rian English-Barnhill. “I will say development does take time, but we are hopeful about this next wave of development, and as you saw in the room, some people are very excited about these plans going forward.”

Developers are in the process of securing funding for the projects, proposing a private-public investment.

Related Companies Executive VP Andrew Cantor said he’s confident they will secure the funding necessary.

“I am optimistic and hopeful that we will be able to, and we’ve had tremendous support from both the city and state to date, and we appreciate that,” said Cantor.

For an in-depth look at the proposed projects and for more information about the community engagement process, click here.

New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. (WDIV)

