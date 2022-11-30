53º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

New renderings give glimpse of what could be in store for Detroit District

‘Development does take time, but we are hopeful about this next wave of Development’

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: District Detroit, Olympia Development of Michigan, Ilitch, Local, Related Companies, Rian English-Barnhill, Andrew Cantor
New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. The proposed projects were presented at a community meeting Tuesday (Nov. 29) night. The projects are a collaboration between the Ilitch family organization Olympia Development of Michigan, and real estate development firm Related Companies.

DETROIT – New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit.

The proposed projects were presented at a community meeting Tuesday (Nov. 29) night. The projects are a collaboration between the Ilitch family organization Olympia Development of Michigan, and real estate development firm Related Companies.

Ten mixed-use projects would be built or redeveloped buildings in the downtown area.

Altogether, it would add 1.2 million square feet of office space, 146,000 square feet of retail space, 467 hotel rooms, and 865 mixed-income residential units.

Developers presented each project at the meeting, along with the community-input process.

Some residents in attendance expressed skepticism about the proposed plans, pointing to past empty promises, among other concerns like closing the wealth gap and the need for public transit.

“I feel like it is quite natural to be skeptical,” said VP of Government and Community Affairs for Olympia Rian English-Barnhill. “I will say development does take time, but we are hopeful about this next wave of development, and as you saw in the room, some people are very excited about these plans going forward.”

Developers are in the process of securing funding for the projects, proposing a private-public investment.

Related Companies Executive VP Andrew Cantor said he’s confident they will secure the funding necessary.

“I am optimistic and hopeful that we will be able to, and we’ve had tremendous support from both the city and state to date, and we appreciate that,” said Cantor.

For an in-depth look at the proposed projects and for more information about the community engagement process, click here.

New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. (WDIV)
New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. (WDIV)
New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. (WDIV)
New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. (WDIV)
New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. (WDIV)
New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. (WDIV)
New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. (WDIV)
New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. (WDIV)
New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. (WDIV)
New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. (WDIV)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter