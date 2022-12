This weekend marks the return of Noel Night in Midtown but with some changes since it was last held in 2019.

It’s been two years since Detroit’s been able to hold its holiday season open house known as Noel Night.

The cultural showcase had to be put on hold due to the pandemic but is set to make its return this Saturday (Dec. 3).

It does so amid concerns over safety following the shootings of two teenagers after the Detroit tree lighting.