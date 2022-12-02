ECORSE, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for bringing a gun to Ecorse High School this week.
Ecorse police were called to the school at 10:22 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 1) after reports of a student having a gun.
Officials said a 17-year-old Detroit boy had a gun inside his backpack on school property. He was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Hall of Justice.
17-year-old boy facing 2 charges for having gun in backpack at Ecorse High School
Detroit boy taken into custody
ECORSE, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for bringing a gun to Ecorse High School this week.
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.